Yonex sets up second factory in India to make top quality badminton racquets

January 21, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Chairman of Yonex, Japan, Ben Yoneyama announced the setting up of a second factory in India to meet the growing demand for high quality graphite badminton racquets in the country.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Yoneyama said that India winning the Thomas Cup last year made him realise that Yonex needed to have a second factory in the country, to match the growing demand.

“I didn’t expect India winning Thomas Cup. The level is going up. We are desperate to contribute to the Indian badminton growth. Now we will be making graphite, Japan standard racquets in India,” said Yoneyama.

Yonex had set up its first factory in Bengaluru in 2016 to make aluminium racquets for entry level players. It was a big success as there was new production record every year.

Chief national coach P. Gopi Chand put things in perspective as he recalled the times when Indian players used to long for good equipment and accessories. racquets, shuttle and shoes.

“In 1994, India did not send a badminton team for the Commonwealth Games in Auckland because it was felt that there was no chance of the team finishing in the top-eight. Today, we are the Thomas Cup champions. In the last 10 years we have won Olympic medals and World Championship medals consistently. For me it is a great moment, making things happen in India. Some day, we may export badminton racquets. There is nothing beyond India,” said Gopi Chand, as he captured the essence of the changing times over three decades.

The Managing Director of Sunrise Sports, Vikramaditya Dhar, said that the top quality racquets would become affordable once they were produced in India. Sunrise Sports has been in collaboration with Yonex, in marketing and distributing the products across the country.

The secretary general of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), Sanjay Mishra, summed up the growing association with Yonex-Sunrise, by recalling the five tournaments held every year at the start, growing now to more than 250 tournaments every year.

The second Yonex factory to be established in Bengaluru is expected to start production by April, within a year of India’s Thomas Cup triumph.