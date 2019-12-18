Yet another learning opportunity

One goal after two league matches (against Sweden, Thailand back-to-back) does not speak much about the India under-17 girls’ finishing capacity.

Three goals conceded (all scored by Sweden) is no embarrassment either to the collective defensive work by the home side so far. The final face-off against the Swedes at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday evening can be viewed as an opportunity for the Shilky Devi-captained squad to show how far they can learn from mistakes, when in possession of the ball approaching the goalmouth, besides continuation of impressive work in the backline, supported by goalkeeper Manju Ganjhu.

The U-17 women’s football tournament, supported by AFC Assist and conducted by the All India Football Federation, is only the first of a series of competitive experiences designed to gear up the girls for next year’s big one — the FIFA women U-17 World Cup at venues across the nation.

Chief coach Thomas Dennerby is fortunate to have the raw material to work with straightaway. Stout and intelligent defenders, hard-working midfielders, tearaway wingers and a no-frills goalkeeper. Football talent is ready and willing to be moulded into a crack combination by November 2020 when the curtain goes up.

The display over two matches by the Indian probables was a mix of endurance and elegance, speed and skill. The deciding tie against Sweden will offer the third and final chance for the home team performers. Maverick strikers like Lynda Kom, Sumati Kumari, Sunita Munda to name a few first-choice probables, no longer carry the surprise element.

India’s lightning counter-attacks from almost the centreline deep into rival territory is a thrilling spectacle. Ruthless finishing which convert all the ball possession by the players into goals will be celebrated by fans.

The final will be streamed live on Facebook from 5.30 p.m. onwards.