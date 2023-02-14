Yashasri delighted to get the huge opportunity of playing for UP Warriorz

February 14, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

For someone who was keeping her fingers crossed, feeling she had a 50-50 chance of making it to a franchisee in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, 19-year-old S. Yashasri is delighted that she got a “huge opportunity” to play for UP Warriorz.

“ I won’t say I was expecting it. I was just hoping to make it. I thank the franchisee management for the faith they reposed in me,” said the articulate Yashasri, who started playing gully cricket and went on to be part of the recent World Cup (under-19) winning team. She was inspired by watching her school captain Pooja Vanka.

“I know that Warriorz have very good bowlers. But given a chance, I am ready to prove a point or two,” said the confident all-rounder.

“The WPL will be a huge learning curve. I am looking to improve my game all-round, gain knowledge and become a much better cricketer as my dream is to represent the seniors,” Yahasri said in a chat with The Hindu.

“Yes, it was heartbreaking to miss the bus initially for the World Cup. But, I’m glad I could make it because of the unfortunate injury Hurley Gala suffered. Being a World Cup winner is something special and a privilege too.

“I am grateful to M.V. Rao and Kulkarni (both coaches) who groomed me initially and to Mohd. Iqbal (she trains at Iqbal CA in Yapral) for spending hours with me to fine-tune my game,” Yashasri said even while reminding that her journey would not have been possible but for the great support of her parents Venugopal (ex-IAF personnel) and Vidya (housewife).

ADVERTISEMENT