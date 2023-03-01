WTT Contender: Top stars primed to dish out quality fare 

March 01, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Panaji:

Coming across a sea of casino hoardings at every nook and corner of Goa, the tourist paradise, is not surprising. What stands out is the substantial presence of hoardings of the WTT Star Contender Goa 2023.

Considering the magnitude of the event — the most high-profile table tennis event to be hosted in India — it wasn’t a surprise that the tiny State machinery was making all the effort to attract the Goans to the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

No doubt the legendary Ma Long, along with five other Chinese counterparts, pulled out hours before the tournament began on Monday.

Still, six of the top-10 men in the world — led by World No. 1 Fan Zhendong who returns to India after almost six years — and five of the top-10 women in the rankings list will lead the pack that will vie for crucial ranking points and a hefty prize money.

Veteran A. Sharath Kamal (World No. 49), seasoned G. Sathiyan (41) and lanky Manika Batra (World No. 34) will hope to spring a few surprises in the singles. Besides Manika, Sreeja Akula (82) and promising Suhana Saini (253, wildcard) will also hope to impress in the women’s main draw, beginning on Wednesday.

Just like Suhana, Payas Jain (184) and Wesley Do Rosario have also received wildcard entry in the men’s singles main draw.

Tuesday saw four more Indians — Harmeet Desai and Manush Shah in men’s and Sutirtha Mukherjee and Yashaswini Ghorpade — entering the main draw with impressive wins in the last round of qualification.

Important results (qualifying, third round):

Men: Cho Daeseong (Kor) bt Manav Thakkar 11-7, 11-6, 11-9; Felix Lebrun (Fra) bt Manush Shah 12-10, 5-11, 11-8, 11-6; Harmeet Desai bt Horacio Cifuentes (Arg) 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5.

Women: Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Lee Eunhye (Kor) 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8; Sibel Altinkaya (Tur) bt Ayhika Mukherjee 6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7; Yashawini Ghorpade bt Kim Nayeong (Kor) 11-6, 1-11, 5-11, 11-5, 11-7; Orawan Paranang (Tha) bt Reeth Rishya 5-11, 11-7, 11-1, 11-7.