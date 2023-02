February 25, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Greco Roman wrestler Ankit Gulia (72kg) has claimed a bronze medal in the Ibrahim Moustafa ranking-series in Alexandria, Egypt.

Ankit, who lost 9-0 to Georgian Otar Abuladze, defeated Nurzhigit Keneshbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan 9-0 in the repechage round.

The Indian benefitted when Iranian 67kg Olympic champion Mohammadreza Abdolhamid Geraei withdrew from the bronze medal match due to an injury.