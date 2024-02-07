GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National under-15 and 20 wrestling championships postponed

February 07, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOLKATA

Sports Bureau

The ad-hoc committee running the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Wednesday decided to postpone the National under-15 and under-20 championships, scheduled in Gwalior from February 11 to 17, to allow the state units more time to get ready for the event.

Following requests from some state associations to reschedule the event, the panel took the decision.

“They have urged that in such a short duration, they are unable to send the teams as trials for the same have not been conducted till date. Also, they are facing problems in necessary arrangements like travelling (and arranging) playing kit,” said the committee in a statement.

The new dates will be decided later.

