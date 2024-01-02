GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian wrestling team for Zagreb Open named

January 02, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi

A 13-member squad, including leading wrestlers like Aman Sehrawat, Deepak Punia and Sonam Malik, will take part in the Zagreb Open Ranking Series event, the first world ranking tournament of the year, from January 10 to 14.

Announcing the squad on Tuesday, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, the chairman of the ad-hoc committee running the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), thanked the Ministry of External Affairs for its assistance in completing the visa formalities for the tour.

“We have ensured that India’s Olympic hopefuls will compete in their respective weight classes, with a 2kg weight allowance, in the first ranking event of the Olympic year. We are confident that they will make the most of the chance to prepare for the Asian Qualification Tournament in April and the World Qualification Tournament in May,” said Bajwa.

Nationals from February 3

Meanwhile, the National championships, which could not be held last year due to different issues, will be conducted at the Railway Stadium in Jaipur from February 3 to 5.

Competitions will be held in 10 weight categories each in Greco-Roman, freestyle and women styles. Greco Roman competitions will be held on the opening day, followed by women and freestyle bouts.

The squad:

Freestyle: Men: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Yash Tushir (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky (97kg) and Sumit (125kg).

Greco-Roman: Men: Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg) and Naveen (130kg); Women: Sonam Malik (62kg) and Radhika (68kg).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.