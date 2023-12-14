ADVERTISEMENT

Antim Panghal named UWW Rising Star of the Year

December 14, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi

Antim Panghal. | Photo Credit: File Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Two-time World under-20 champion and senior Worlds bronze medallist Antim Panghal (53kg) has been named United World Wrestling (UWW) Rising Star of the Year 2023 in women’s section. Antim won a silver in her senior Asian championships debut, defended her U-20 World title and then won bronze at the World championships.

“In her first senior-level World championships, an unfazed Antim handed defeats to World champion Dom Parrish (USA), Roksana Zasina (Pol) and European champion Jonna Malmgren (Swe). She came within touching distance of entering the final but was stunned in the final second of the semifinal by Vanesa Kaladzinskaya,” said UWW.

“The medal in Belgrade made the 19-year-old the youngest Indian to win a medal at the World Championships. Soon after, Antim traveled to Hangzhou for the Asian Games and won a bronze medal at 53kg.”

