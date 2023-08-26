ADVERTISEMENT

Aman and Sumit make it to Indian freestyle squad for World Championships

August 26, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

KOLKATA

Two Asian Games bound wrestlers, Asian champion Aman Sehrawat (57kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg), made it to the Indian freestyle squad for the World Championships to be held in Belgrade next month.

Altogether, 10 men’s freestyle wrestlers were picked in the selection trials conducted at Patiala on Sunday.

Worlds and Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia (65kg) and former Worlds silver medallist Deepak Punia (86kg), who are part of the Asian Games squad, chose to train abroad instead of participating in the trials for the Worlds.

The squad:

Freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Akash Dahiya (61kg), Anuj Kumar (65kg), Abhimanyou (70kg), Naveen (74kg), Sachin More (79kg), Sandeep Singh (86kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg), Sahil (97kg), Sumit Malik (125kg).

