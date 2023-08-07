ADVERTISEMENT

It’s Anita vs Sanjay for WFI chief’s post

August 07, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

KOLKATA

International wrestler Anita Sheoran will take on Sanjay Kumar Singh in the contest for the president’s post in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections to be held on Saturday.

While Anita, a 2010 Commonwealth Games champion, is a witness against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case, Sanjay is a candidate from the outgoing president’s camp.

Darshan Lal of Brij Bhushan camp and Railways Sports Promotion Board secretary P.C. Locab, who is considered close to the protesting wrestlers, will fight for the secretary-general’s post, as per the list of contesting candidates published on Monday following the withdrawal of nominations on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Satya Pal Singh Deshwal, seeking a second term, will be challenged by Dushyant Sharma in the race for the treasurer’s position.

Two candidates for the post of senior vice-president, five for four posts of vice-president, four for two positions of joint secretary and seven for five posts of executive member are in fray.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US