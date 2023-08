August 07, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Savita clinched the lone gold as Indian wrestlers collected 11 medals in the World under-17 championships, which concluded in Istanbul on Sunday.

Savita defeated Japan’s Konami Ono 9-6 in the women’s 61kg final. The Indian women also won three silver and a bronze.

The Greco Roman wrestlers secured two silver and bronze medals apiece, while the freestyle wrestlers got two silvers.

The medallists:

Men: Freestyle: 51kg: Rohit (silver), 55kg: Ankush (silver).

Greco Roman: Men: 51kg: Manu Yadav (bronze), 55kg: Suraj (silver), 65kg: Sachin Kumar (bronze), 110kg: Ronak (silver).

Women: 40kg: Rachana (silver), 46kg: Muskan (silver), 57kg: Neha (bronze), 61kg: Savita (gold), 69kg: Srishti (silver).

