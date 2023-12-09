ADVERTISEMENT

Wrestling Federation of India polls on December 21

December 09, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi

The long-awaited Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will now be held on December 21, as per a notification issued by returning officer Justice (retd.) M.M. Kumar on Friday.

The WFI elections faced several roadblocks due to different state units moving courts. Acting on a Haryana faction’s petition over voting rights, the elections were last stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 11 – a day before the scheduled polling.

On November 28, the Supreme Court set aside the stay order paving the way for the elections of the WFI, which remains suspended by world governing body United World Wrestling for not conducting its polls on time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The entire process of elections shall adhere to the stipulations and relevant provisions of the ratified constitution of the WFI and the Model Guidelines 2011 issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India. Result of the above elections shall, however, be subject to (the) outcome of the writ petition pending before the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court,” said Justice Kumar.

The elections were delayed as several wrestlers protested bringing various charges, including sexual harassment, against its outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

As Brij Bhushan was not eligible to contest after serving the stipulated three terms, his loyalist Sanjay Singh was pitted against former Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Anita Sheoran for the president’s post.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US