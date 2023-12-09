HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wrestling Federation of India polls on December 21

December 09, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi

The long-awaited Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will now be held on December 21, as per a notification issued by returning officer Justice (retd.) M.M. Kumar on Friday.

The WFI elections faced several roadblocks due to different state units moving courts. Acting on a Haryana faction’s petition over voting rights, the elections were last stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 11 – a day before the scheduled polling.

On November 28, the Supreme Court set aside the stay order paving the way for the elections of the WFI, which remains suspended by world governing body United World Wrestling for not conducting its polls on time.

“The entire process of elections shall adhere to the stipulations and relevant provisions of the ratified constitution of the WFI and the Model Guidelines 2011 issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India. Result of the above elections shall, however, be subject to (the) outcome of the writ petition pending before the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court,” said Justice Kumar.

The elections were delayed as several wrestlers protested bringing various charges, including sexual harassment, against its outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

As Brij Bhushan was not eligible to contest after serving the stipulated three terms, his loyalist Sanjay Singh was pitted against former Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Anita Sheoran for the president’s post.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.