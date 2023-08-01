ADVERTISEMENT

Nominated candidates’ list for WFI polls out

August 01, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

Sports Bureau

KOLKATA

A clearer picture about the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections emerged after the returning officer published the complete list of nominated candidates on Tuesday.

As per the list, four candidates are in the race for the president’s post, three for the secretary-general’s position and two for the treasurer’s post.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Wednesday. Nominations can be withdrawn between Thursday and Saturday, while the final list of contesting candidates will be displayed on Monday.

The elections, if required, will be held on August 12.

The list of nominated candidates:

President (number of posts: one): Sanjay Kumar Singh, Jai Prakash, Dushyant Sharma, Anita Sheoran; Senior Vice-President (one): Asit Kumar Saha, I.D. Nanavati, Devender Kadyan; Vice-President (four): Hamza-Bin-Omer, Kartar Singh, N. Phoni, Asit Kumar Saha, Jai Prakash, Dr. Mohan Yadav; Secretary General (one): Darshan Lal, Jai Prakash, Prem Chand Lochab; Treasurer (one): Satya Pal Singh Deshwal, Dushyant Sharma; Joint Secretary (two): R.K. Purushotham, Rohtash Singh, B. Gunaranjan Shetty, Kuldip Singh; Executive Member (five): M. Loganathan, Neivikuolie Khatsii, Rakesh Singh, Ummed Singh, Prashant Rai, Rajnish Kumar, Srinivasa J., Ratul Sarma, Ajay Vaid, Kuldip Singh.

