World women’s boxing championships | Nikhat, Manisha and Parveen assured of medals

India’s Parveen (in red) celebrates after winning her pre-quarterfinals match in the 63kg category event at the 12th IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 17, 2022 00:35 IST

Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen (63kg) won their respective quarterfinal bouts to reach the semifinals and ensure medals for the country in the World women’s boxing championships at Istanbul on Monday.

However, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Pooja Rani Bohra (81kg) and Nandini (+81kg) lost their last-eight matches.

Nikhat secured India’s first medal by beating English boxer Charley Davison 5-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moving in and out, Nikhat blocked the taller southpaw’s rights and landed scoring shots using her own right hand.

The Englishwoman, who was warned for holding in the second round, tried to catch up in the final round, but Nikhat was alert enough to stay safe and take the opportunities to counterattack.

The Hyderabad girl will meet Brazil’s Caroline de Almeida next.

Manisha pipped Namuun Monkhor 4-1 in a hard-fought battle. Manisha used her fast hands to deliver a good volume of punches on the aggressive Mongolian and managed to notch up victory despite getting a warning.

Manisha will take on Olympics bronze medallist Irma Testa of Italy.

Parveen saw off Shoira Zulkaynarova 5-0 in spite of the Tajikistan boxer’s rough tactics. Parveen executed her counters despite relentless holding and pushing by Shoira, who was warned twice during the bout.

The Indian will face Ireland’s European bronze medallist Amy Broadhurst.

The results (Indians unless specified): Quarterfinals:

48kg: Nitu Ghanghas lost to Alua Balkibekova (Kaz) 3-2; 50kg: Anamika lost to Ingrit Valencia (Col) 5-0; 52kg: Nikhat Zareen bt Charley Davison (Eng) 5-0; 57kg: Manisha Moun bt Namuun Monkhor (Mgl) 4-1; 60kg: Jaismine Lamboria lost to Rashida Ellis (USA) 4-1; 63kg: Parveen bt Shoira Zulkaynarova (Tjk) 5-0; 81kg: Pooja Rani Bohra lost to Jessica Bagley (Aus) 3-2; +81kg: Nandini lost to Khaija Mardi (Mar) 5-0.

--EOM--