Indians bag four bronze medals

Sports Bureau

SOFIA

Four Indian wrestlers, Abhishek Dhaka (57kg), Sujeet Kumar (65kg), Mulayam Yadav (70kg) and Niraj (97kg), bagged bronze medals in men’s freestyle competitions at the World under-20 wrestling championships in Sofia. Mahendra Gaikwad (125kg) ensured another medal by reaching the title round. Mohit Kumar (61kg) and Sagar Jaglan (74kg) will fight for bronze medals.