Table Tennis | Avisha and Krisha bag gold medals

CAIRO

India’s Avisha Karmakar and Krisha Patel bagged the girls’ under-13 and 11 singles gold medals respectively in the World Table Tennis Youth Contender in Cairo recently.

In the boys section, R. Balamurugan won two medals - silver in boys’ u-15 and bronze in u-17 events.

Other Indian medallists:

Boys: Silver: R. Balamurugan (u-15); Vivaan Dave (u-11); Bronze: R. Balamurugan (u-17); Naman Bhatnagar (u-15); Soham Mukherjee (u-13); Jash Modi (u-17).

Girls: Silver: Pratha Pawar (u-13); Ankolika Chakrabarty (u-11); Bronze: Risha Mirchandani (u-19 & u-17); Riana Bhootha (u-13); Pratha Pawar (u-15); Habiba Elbasoumy (u-15).