Indian women lose in pre-quarterfinals

CHENGDU (CHINA)

Chinese Taipei blanked India 3-0 in the women’s pre-quarterfinals of the World team table tennis championships here on Wednesday. The Indian men’s team will take on top seed,China on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Indian men's team lost to France 3-0 in its last Group-2 match and finished third. But the Indians still made it to the round-of-16 for being one of the two best third-ranked teams.

The result: Women:

Chinese Taipei bt India 3-0 (Chen Szu-Yu bt Manika Batra 11-7, 11-9, 11-3; Cheng I-Ching bt Sreeja Akula 11-8, 5-11, 11-6, 11-9; Li Yu-Jhun bt Diya Chitale 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7).


