CHENGDU (CHINA)

Host and top seed China thumped India 3-0 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the World team table tennis championships here on Thursday.

The result:

China bt India 3-0 (Fan Zhendong bt Harmeet Desai 11-2, 11-9, 11-5; Ma Long bt G. Sathiyan 14-12, 11-5, 11-0; Wang Chuqin bt Manush Shah 11-4, 11-5, 11-6).