  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Team Chess: India loses to Uzbekistan in semifinals

India will meet Spain in the battle for the third place later on Friday

November 25, 2022 12:11 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Jerusalem

PTI

India went down 1-3 to Uzbekistan in the semifinal of the FIDE World Team Chess Championship here on Friday.

The two teams shared honours in the first round at a 2-2 scoreline with S.L. Narayanan's superb win with black pieces over Shamsiddin Vokhidov being offset by S.P. Sethuraman's loss to Jakhongir Vokhidov.

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi drew with Nordirbek Yakubboev on the top board, followed by an identical result in the tie between Nihal Sarin and Javokhir Sindharov.

In the second round, Gujrathi and Sarin lost to Yakubboev and Sindharov respectively.

Narayanan beat Vokhidov in 44 moves but that was not enough as K. Sasikiran, playing on the fourth board in place of Sethuraman, drew with Sindharov to hand Uzbekistan, winner of the Open title in the Chess Olympiad earlier this year, a 2.5-1.5 victory for a place in the final.

A win in a round gives a team two points while a draw is worth one point.

In the other semifinal, China got the better of Spain to advance to the summit clash. After the first round saw honours being shared, China won the second 3-1 to book a final clash with the Uzbeks.

Meanwhile, India will meet Spain in the battle for the third place later on Friday.

Related Topics

chess / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.