World junior squash championships: Shaurya Bawa assures India of a medal

Shaurya Bawa became only the second Indian male after Kush Kumar (in 2014) to reach the semifinals of the World junior squash championships in Houston on Monday.

The 18-year-old from Delhi, seeded 17/32, rallied to beat Malaysia’s Low Wa-Sern (17/32) 2-11, 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 12-10 in the boys’ quarterfinals to assure India of a medal.

In a thrilling clash that lasted 80 minutes, Bawa was down 6-9 and 7-10 in the fifth game but remarkably saved three match balls for victory. Bawa will meet Egyptian top-seed Mohamed Zakaria in the last-four stage.

Meanwhile, compatriot Anahat Singh (5/8) bowed out in the girls’ quarterfinals for the third straight year. The 16-year-old National women’s champion lost a close five-setter to Nadien Elhammamy (3/4), the Egyptian winning 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 10-12, 13-11.

