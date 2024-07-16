ADVERTISEMENT

World junior squash championships: Shaurya Bawa assures India of a medal

Published - July 16, 2024 12:46 pm IST

18-year-old Shaurya Bawa, seeded 17, rallied to beat Malaysia’s Low Wa-Sern (17/32) 2-11, 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 12-10 in the boys’ quarterfinals to assure India of a medal.

Sports Bureau

India’s Shaurya Bawa reacts after beating Malaysia’s Low Wa-Sern (17/32) 2-11, 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 12-10 in the boys’ quarterfinals in Houstan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shaurya Bawa became only the second Indian male after Kush Kumar (in 2014) to reach the semifinals of the World junior squash championships in Houston on Monday.

The 18-year-old from Delhi, seeded 17/32, rallied to beat Malaysia’s Low Wa-Sern (17/32) 2-11, 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 12-10 in the boys’ quarterfinals to assure India of a medal.

In a thrilling clash that lasted 80 minutes, Bawa was down 6-9 and 7-10 in the fifth game but remarkably saved three match balls for victory. Bawa will meet Egyptian top-seed Mohamed Zakaria in the last-four stage.

Meanwhile, compatriot Anahat Singh (5/8) bowed out in the girls’ quarterfinals for the third straight year. The 16-year-old National women’s champion lost a close five-setter to Nadien Elhammamy (3/4), the Egyptian winning 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 10-12, 13-11.

