World Junior Squash Championships: India make a winning start

India made a winning start in the team event of the World junior squash championships in Houston on Thursday, July 18, with the boys easing past Kuwait 3-0 in Group-F and the girls putting it past Chinese Taipei by an identical margin in Group-D.

India results:

Boys (Group-F): India bt Kuwait 3-0 (K. S. Arihant bt Abdullah Ali 11-9,11-8,11-6; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Khaled Walead Al Fouzain 11-6, 5-11,11-8, 11-4; Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Jassim Adel Al Ghareeb 11-4, 10-12,11-5,11-0).

Girls (Group-D): India bt Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Nirupama Dubey bt Shu-Yu Lee 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Shameena Riaz bt Shaw Jen-Ju Pearl 11-3, 11-3, 11-5; Anahat Singh bt Cheng Yu-Chen 11-1,11-1,11-4).