World junior squash championships: India lose narrowly in quarterfinals

India boys and girls lost narrowly in the quarterfinals of the World junior squash championships team competition in Houston on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Seeded sixth, the boys went down 1-2 to fourth seed South Korea, and the girls by an identical margin to third seed Malaysia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yuvraj Wadhwani got India boys off to a winning start with a 3-2 win over Seojin Oh. However, Shaurya Bawa, who last week won individual bronze, went down to individual silver medallist Joo Young Na in four close games. In the deciding tie, Kun Kim proved too strong for Arihant KS.

In the girls’ clash, Anahat Singh won a long, hard match 3-2 against Thanusaa Uthrian after Shameena Riaz lost to Whitney Wilson. In the deciding tie, Nirupama Dubey rallied strongly before losing a five-gamer to Doyce Ye San Lee.

India results (quarterfinals):

Boys: India lost to South Korea 1-2 (Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Seojin Oh 11-7, 4-11, 7-11,11-7,11-6; Shaurya Bawa lost to Joo Young Na 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 6-11; Arihant KS lost to Kun Kim 7-11, 6-11, 9-11).

Girls: India lost to Malaysia 1-2 (Shameena Riaz lost to Whitney Wilson 7-11, 3-11, 10-12; Anahat Singh bt Thanusaa Uthrian 6-11, 15-13, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6; Nirupama Dubey lost to Doyce Ye San Lee 7-11, 11-7,11-5, 10-12, 3-11).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.