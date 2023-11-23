ADVERTISEMENT

Ganemat fifth; Orynbay claims gold

November 23, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

DOHA

Sports Bureau

Ganemat Sekhon qualified on top with 120 out of 125, but eventually ended fifth in women’s skeet in the World Cup Finals on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Ganemat was on par with Dania Jjo Vizzi after five rounds of qualification — 24, 24, 24, 23 and 25.

In the final, Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan, who had to win a shoot-off against Sarah Mohammed of Qatar after being tied on 116 for the last spot, went on to win the gold defeating Chiara Di Marziantonio of Italy 51-50. Vizzi won the bronze.

Multiple Olympic gold medallist and world champion, Kimberly Rhode, was placed fourth ahead of Ganemat, while Jiang Yiting of China finished sixth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 115 and was 13th as he missed qualification for the final by four points.

The results:

Women’s skeet: 1. Assem Orynbay (Kaz) 51 (116); 2. Chiara Di Marziantonio (Ita) 50 (119); 3. Dania Jo Vizzi (USA) 41 (120); 5. Ganemat Sekhon 23 (120).Ganemat Sekhon qualified on top with 120 out of 125, but eventually ended fifth in women’s skeet in the World Cup Finals in Doha on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Ganemat was on par with Dania Jjo Vizzi after five rounds of qualification — 24, 24, 24, 23 and 25.

In the final, Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan, who had to win a shoot-off against Sarah Mohammed of Qatar after being tied on 116 for the last spot, went on to win the gold defeating Chiara Di Marziantonio of Italy 51-50. Vizzi won the bronze.

Multiple Olympic gold medallist and world champion, Kimberly Rhode, was placed fourth ahead of Ganemat, while Jiang Yiting of China finished sixth.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 115 and was 13th as he missed qualification for the final by four points.

The results:

Women’s skeet: 1. Assem Orynbay (Kaz) 51 (116); 2. Chiara Di Marziantonio (Ita) 50 (119); 3. Dania Jo Vizzi (USA) 41 (120); 5. Ganemat Sekhon 23 (120).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US