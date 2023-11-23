November 23, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Ganemat Sekhon qualified on top with 120 out of 125, but eventually ended fifth in women’s skeet in the World Cup Finals on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Ganemat was on par with Dania Jjo Vizzi after five rounds of qualification — 24, 24, 24, 23 and 25.

In the final, Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan, who had to win a shoot-off against Sarah Mohammed of Qatar after being tied on 116 for the last spot, went on to win the gold defeating Chiara Di Marziantonio of Italy 51-50. Vizzi won the bronze.

Multiple Olympic gold medallist and world champion, Kimberly Rhode, was placed fourth ahead of Ganemat, while Jiang Yiting of China finished sixth.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 115 and was 13th as he missed qualification for the final by four points.

The results:

