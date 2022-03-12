Wonderful wins Guindy Grand Prix

Jockey Sah Farid Ansari (third from right) and trainer R. Foley (fourth from right) receiving the S. Parthasarathy Memorial Cup from Ramesh Rangarajan (third from left), Steward and Management Committee Member of Madras Race Club and Director of Kasturi Media Limited, in the presence of (from left) M. Senthilnathan, T. Devanathan Yadav, M. Ravi and Paul Antony. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Wonderful (Yash Narredu astride) won the Guindy Grand Prix, the star attraction of the concluding day’s races here on Saturday (March. 12). The winner is owned and trained by Mr. Deepesh M. Narredu.

Leading owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust (11 wins) total stake money of ₹1,17,21,509.

Champion trainer: Deepesh Narredu (24 wins).

Champion jockey: Yash Narredu (29 wins).

Champion apprentice jockey: M.S. Deora (4 wins).

Leading bookmakers:First enclosure: M/s. Rise Well Ramanathan: ₹13,93,680; second enclosure: M/s. P.K. & Co. Mr. Elumalai: ₹4,29,600.

Leading tipsters: H. Kamal Khan (The Hindu) & Times Of India (56 wins each).

The results:

1. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: GOLDEN STRIKE (C.S. Jodha) 1, Full Of Surprise (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Platini (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Air Marshall (Yash Narredu) 4. 3, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 14.46s. Owners: Mr. Jiyaji Bhosale, Mr. Rishikesh Maloji Bhosale & M/s. Jai Govind Stud Agricultural Farm. Trainer: A. Jodha.

2. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SOUL MATE (Yash Narredu) 1, Striking Distance (A. Ayaz Khan) 2, Streek (M. Rajesh Kumar) 3 and Carnoustie (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 3/4, lnk and 4-3/4. 1m, 14.92s. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. LEADING OWNER TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), 6-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: STORM FLAG (Yash Narredu) 1, Renegade (Stephen Raj) 2, Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 3 and Star Glitter (C. Brisson) 4. 1-1/4, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 27.90s. Owners: Md. Javeed Ghatala, Dr. Suresh Bhat, Dr. Asha Bhat & Mr. R. Sowrirajan. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

4. LEADING OWNER TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), 6-y-o & over rated 40 to 65: KNIGHT IN ARMOUR (B. Dharshan) 1, Cotton Hall (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Karadeniz (C. Brisson) 3 and Excellent Phoenix (Santosh G) 4. 3/4, shd and 1-3/4. 1m, 27.34s. Ownee: Mr. K.K. Belliappa. Trainer: Mandanna.

Note: Originally Excellent Phoenix finished third but an objection by C. Brisson, rider of Karadeniz (4th), against Santosh G for coming in gradually and taking his ground in the last 50m where he had to stop riding which cost him a certain third place was upheld and the order was revised as above.

5. NANI AGRO FOODS CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: ANASTASIA (Yash Narredu) 1, Alexander Dumas (M. Rajesh Kumar) 2, Star Templar (Farhan Alam) 3 and Gallantry (S. Kamble) 4. 4-1/2, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.51s. Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock , Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah. Trainer: D. Narredu.

6. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 80 & above: HISTORIAN (Santosh G) 1, Night Hunt (Shahar Babu) 2, Emelda (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Glorious Destiny (T.S. Jodha) 4. 4-1/4, nk and 3/4. 1m, 25.16s. Owner: Mrs. J. Aishwarya. Trainer: R. Karthik.

7. GUINDY GRAND PRIX (Gr. III), (1,600m), 3-y-o only (Terms): WONDERFUL (Yash Narredu) 1, Serdar (Bhawani Singh) 2, Golden Kingdom (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Rubirosa (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1/2, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 39.88s. Owner and trainer: Mr. Deepesh M. Narredu.

8. S. PARTHASARATHY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: FIRST EMPRESS (Farid Ansari) 1, Glorious Sunlight (C. Brisson) 2, Bay Of Naples (Ramandeep) 3 and Amarone (M.S. Deora) 4. Not run: Daiyamondo. 3-3/4, 1 and 1. 1m, 064s. Owner: Mr. Al. Ramanathan. Trainer: R. Foley.

9. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: EAGLE BLUFF (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Wisaka (Santhosh Raj) 2, Beauregard (A.M. Alam) 3 and Obsession (Santosh G) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 5. 1m, 15.21s. Owners: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham & Mr. Ananta Narayanan Suresh. Trainer: Anil Kumar.