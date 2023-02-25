Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to clash in the final

February 25, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Sports Bureau

KAKINADA

Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will clash in the final of the 13th Hockey India senior women’s National championship at the District Sports Authority Stadium in Kakinanda on Sunday.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Maharashtra edged out a fighting Haryana 2-1 in penalty shoot-out after the teams were locked 1-1 at full time.

In the other last-four contest, Madhya Pradesh scored a 2-0 win over Jharkhand with Karishma Singh and Diskha Tiwari getting a goal apiece.

The results (semifinals):

Maharashtra bt Haryana 2-1 in shoot-out.

Madhya Pradesh 2 (Karishma Singh, Disksha Tiwari) bt Jharkhand 0.