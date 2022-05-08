Karnataka defeats Tamil Nadu while Goa beats Gujarat

Sports Bureau

After the glut of goals and one-sided matches on day two, things returned to a semblance of normalcy on the third day of the 12th Hockey India women’s senior National championship in Bhopal on Sunday comparatively with the total goals scored being less than that scored in one game the previous day.

Uttar Pradesh defeated Delhi 7-0 in Pool G in the biggest margin of the day, Shreya Singh scoring twice for the winner. Goa posted a 5-1 victory over Gujarat in the same pool, four of them coming in the first quarter.

In Pool F, Karnataka registered a convincing 3-0 win over Tamil Nadu, all three goals being scored in the first quarter and two of the coming off penalty corners as the teams indulged in a defensive game for the remaining period.

In Pool H, Himachal Pradesh downed Kerala 3-0 while Arunachal Pradesh was awarded the game and five goals after Andaman & Nicobar did not turn up.

The results:

Pool F: Karnataka 3 (M.D. Pooja, P.C. Nisha, Shaina Thangamma) bt Tamil Nadu 0; Arunachal bt Andaman & Nicobar 5-0 (match forfeit).

Pool G: Uttar Pradesh 7 (Shreya Singh 2, Sonal Tiwari, Varsha Arya, Vinamrata Yadav, Pallavi Kumari, B. Sarita Devi) bt Delhi 0.

Goa 5 (Geeta Rathod 2, Veena Naik 2, Melissa Fernandes) bt Gujarat 1 (Muskan Kureshi).

Pool H: Himachal 3 (Ritu Rani, Narinder Kaur, Hardeep Kaur) bt Kerala 1 (Anju Shaji).