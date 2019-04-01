This film shows how Indian women boxers rose to success

It took more than a decade for Ameesha Joshi and Anna Sarkissian, two independent filmmakers from Canada, to document the rise of Indian women boxers. The iconic Mary Kom is the central figure of the documentary, With This Ring, recently uploaded for public viewing on YouTube. A well-researched effort, it also captures the gripping journey of Sarita Devi and Chhoto Loura, champions from Northeast India.

“I could only imagine the criticism, even ridicule, these young women must have faced, yet, they were winning medals internationally. They were trailblazers in the truest sense. I admired their strength of character and felt a strong desire to make this film and share their stories around the globe,” says Ameesha, on the reason behind picking women boxers as the subject. The film, shot extensively on location in India and overseas, includes some breathtaking training sessions, apart from footage from the competitions.

Anna was not even interested in boxing as a sport. “I am fascinated by women’s stories, particularly those that are absent from the mainstream. When I found out about these women, and the unconventional directions they have chosen, I knew they would have interesting stories to share — stories worthy of being made into a documentary,” notes Anna.

At the end of the 10-year toil, Ameesha is pleased. “There was nothing easy about making this film.” Anna agrees, “We have worked on this project along with our regular paying jobs for more than 10 years. We worked on it in the evenings and on weekends. We had our ups and downs along the way. When you’re in the thick of it, it can feel hopeless and interminable... We had very little funding.”

Mary Kom and Sarita Devi have come to symbolise the modern Indian sportswoman — daring in venturing into little-known zones. “It’s been encouraging to observe the significant change in society’s acceptance of women in more ‘masculine’ sports, since we began filming in 2006. I think the power of mainstream movies like Mary Kom and Dangal had an impact on changing people’s mindset and are indicators that society is progressing — but I still feel we have a long way to go,” says Ameesha.

Anna points out the difference between women boxers from India and Canada. “We were quite surprised to see how many resources were being poured into the women’s boxing programme in India, compared with other countries. In Canada, for example, the boxers have no funding. It’s just their hobby. They train at their own gym; they need to find jobs to support themselves, and try to fund-raise to attend competitions. The Indian team has facilities, funding for education, and a generous travel allowance to send a full roster to competitions around the globe. Their Government jobs mean that they have a pension for life, without having to show up for work every day.”

Does motherhood promote or impede a sportswoman’s ambitions to venture out? Ameesha feels it depends on the attitude of the partner. “Two of our characters, Mary and Sarita, married men that champion their careers. Mary’s husband Onler stayed at home to parent their twin boys, so she could continue to train full-time. Sarita continued to work as hard as ever post the birth of her son.”

Anna agrees, “Some people say the busier you are, the more you can accomplish. I would imagine Mary has almost no time for herself! Sarita also has a child, and has managed to keep going. Mary and Sarita both have very supportive husbands who have put their own careers on hold to help their wives fulfil their own ambitions.”