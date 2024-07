Winfair247, an internationally recognised gaming website, has announced its title sponsorship for three races of the Pune racing season scheduled to start on July 21. The sponsored races are Gaming Trophy (July 21), Rising Stars Trophy (July 28), and Eve Champion Trophy (August 4).

Winfair247 will also host a lucky draw, offering big prizes, on the opening day. Participants need to submit their details on a form at the racecourse.

