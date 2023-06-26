Will fight against WFI chief in court, not on the roads, say wrestlers

June 26, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - New Delhi

A day after asserting that they could hit the streets again to resume their agitation against WFI chief, the protesting wrestlers on Sunday, June25, 2023 said the fight against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be fought in the court and not on roads.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia posted identical tweet where they said the government has fulfilled its promise of filing a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan.

“In this case, the wresters will continue till we get justice but it (fight) will be in court and not on road,” the statement on twitter read.

Minutes after posting the statement, Vinesh and Sakshi tweeted that they are taking a break from social media for a few days.

Earlier, the wrestlers, who got massive support from farmer leaders, khap panchayats and several other organisation, sat on Jantar Mantar for 38 days before Delhi Police detained them for violating law and order on May 28.

