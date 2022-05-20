Wild Emperor, Ballerina, Aracana, Multifaceted, Ravishing Form, and All Attractive excel

Riaz Babu May 20, 2022 17:29 IST

Riaz Babu May 20, 2022 17:29 IST

Wild Emperor, Ballerina, Aracana, Multifaceted, Ravishing Form and All Attractive excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 20).

Inner sand:

1000m: Tenali (rb) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Eternal Blaze (Kiran Rai) 1-13, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: A Star Is Born (Suraj) 45. Moved freely. Shivalik Kiss (R. Ravi) 44. Strode out well. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Luminary Star (Kiran Rai) 45. Moved freely. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Triple Wish (rb), Douglas (Arul) 45.5. They moved freely. Southern Power (Nazerul), Bruce Almighty (Chetan G) 44. Former finished a distance ahead. Blue Dew (Vishal B) 45.5. Easy. Tycoonist (Hindu S), Leonardo (Akshay K) 45. They finished level. Limited Edition (R. Rupesh) 45.5. Easy. Dexa (P. Trevor), Multistarrer (Raghuveer) 45. They moved together. Immortal Quest (rb) 44.5. Moved well.

1000m: Place Vendome (Shreyas) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Ravishing Form (Oliver) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. A good Display. Multifaceted (Oliver) 1-11, 600/41. Moved fluently. Mojito (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (D.S. Daman) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Mighty Zo (S. Shareef) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Imperial Power (Suraj) 1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Pride’s Angel (Sandesh), Truly Epic (Raghuveer) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Rightly Noble (P. Ramesh), Ultimate Choice (Vishal B) 1-13.5, 600/44. A fit pair. Habanero (Tousif K), Wings Of Desire (Rayan) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They worked well. Thousand Words (Nazerul) 1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: Mirra (Suraj), Salento (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Keystone (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Southern Dynasty (Kiran Rai) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Ballerina (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Eternal Princess (M. Naveen) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Siege Perilous (Akshay K) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Stellar Gold (Kian Rai) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Mr. Humble (P. Surya), Regal Melody (P. Ramesh) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They moved together. Star Comet (Kiran Rai) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Gimme (N.S. Parmar), Prince O’ War (D.S. Daman) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Former finished a length ahead. Dear Lady (A. Prakash), Geographique (N.S. Parmar) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. They moved well. Queenstown (Dasrath S), Artemis Ignacia (Chetan G) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. They shaped well. Roman Power (R. Rupesh), Inexhaustible (Akshay K) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Polished Girl (Saddam H), Crown Consort (Suraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. All Attractive (Dhebe), Clever Hans (P. Surya) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Aracana (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Wild Emperor (Nazerul) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display.

1600m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.