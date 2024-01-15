WFI to go ahead with EC meeting tomorrow, set to ratify decisions taken during AGM

January 15, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will go ahead with its Executive Committee meeting in New Delhi on January 16 and has vowed not to budge from its decision to host the national championships despite the Sports Ministry issuing a warning against it.

The notice for the Executive Committee was issued on December 31 and most State associations are expected to attend.

It is expected the members will ratify the decisions taken during the General Council meeting of the WFI on December 21, hours after the new office bearers were elected.

The WFI had announced that it will conduct Nationals in Pune from January 29-31, prompting the Sports Ministry to say that the federation has no authority to conduct the Senior National Championships and any event staged by the body will be considered "unsanctioned" and "unrecognised".

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are going ahead with the meeting. I am expecting all affiliated units to attend the meeting. We will not step back. The decision to host the Nationals was taken at the AGM and the members will discuss and ratify it," suspended WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Also Read | Government didn’t follow ‘proper procedure’ while suspending WFI, will challenge in court: Sanjay

"It is not an individual decision taken by me. AGM had taken the decisions and the EC should pass it. We will decide collectively," he added.

One of the points in the circulated agenda is to "explain define and interpret certain provisions of the constitution."

The circular clearly mentioned, citing the constitution, that the president "shall be chief officer of the WFI. He shall be empowered to call meetings of the council and executive, if he deems proper."

It may be mentioned that the ministry had objected to non-involvement of the secretary general in the December 21 meeting.

Wrestling Federation of India timeline | From allegations, elections to suspension

Citing violation of the National Sports Code and the WFI constitution, the government had suspended the newly-elected body on December 24, three days after the federation conducted its election.

The WFI has maintained that it neither accepts the suspension nor does it recognise the ad-hoc panel that has been constituted by the IOA to manage the day-to-day affairs of the sport.

The WFI also maintained that it had not flouted any rule and that the president, as per the constitution, had the power to take decisions and the secretary general was bound to execute those decisions.

Interestingly, the ad-hoc panel has already announced that it will conduct senior Nationals from February 3 in Jaipur and the age group championships in Gwalior.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT