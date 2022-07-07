WFI dissolves three State associations

Appoints three-member Ad-Hoc committees to conduct fresh elections

Appoints three-member Ad-Hoc committees to conduct fresh elections

Special Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has dissolved three State associations — Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana — and has appointed three-member Ad-Hoc committees to conduct fresh elections and run the day-to-day affairs of these associations.

The decision was taken at the WFI Executive Committee meeting in New Delhi last week.

WFI Secretary-General V.N. Prasood was appointed chairman of the Ad-Hoc committee which will run the daily affairs of the Karnataka association. K.K. Purushotham and M. Loganathan, both WFI executive members, are the others in the committee.

The WFI joint-secretary will be the chairman of the Ad-hoc committee for the Maharashtra association while S.P. Deshwal, treasurer, WFI, and Aditya Pratap Singh, joint secretary, are the other members.

Jai Prakash, joint secretary, WFI, will be the chairman of the committee for Haryana association. Darshan Lal, vice-president, and Jagadish Kumar, executive member, will be the others in the committee.

“The WFI was forced to dissolve the three State associations after receiving numerous complaints against them. We had given them ample time to take corrective measures, but they failed to take any action. The executive committee authourised the WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh to form the Ad-hoc committees,” said Prasood.