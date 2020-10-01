We’ve used this break well: Fleming

Chennai Super Kings had a tough first week with three matches over six days at three venues. With two consecutive losses, a week’s break came at the right time and coach Stephen Fleming has said it has helped the side regroup.
“We’ve used this break pretty well, we got some clarity around what we need to do and have practised very well,” said Fleming speaking in the team’s website ahead of CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Friday.
With CSK playing four of its next five matches in Dubai, Fleming hoped his side will have the chance to settle in after struggling to read the conditions in its opening fixtures.
“It’s very helpful to read the conditions at one ground and not several. “I’m looking forward to putting in a bit of performance,” he added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath