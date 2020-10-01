We’ve used this break well: Fleming

Chennai Super Kings had a tough first week with three matches over six days at three venues. With two consecutive losses, a week’s break came at the right time and coach Stephen Fleming has said it has helped the side regroup.

“We’ve used this break pretty well, we got some clarity around what we need to do and have practised very well,” said Fleming speaking in the team’s website ahead of CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Friday.

With CSK playing four of its next five matches in Dubai, Fleming hoped his side will have the chance to settle in after struggling to read the conditions in its opening fixtures.

“It’s very helpful to read the conditions at one ground and not several. “I’m looking forward to putting in a bit of performance,” he added.