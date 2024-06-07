ADVERTISEMENT

Wesstrom and Morais join Kerala Blasters’ coaching team  

Updated - June 07, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Bjorn Wesstrom, the Kerala Blasters’ new assistant coach. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters have added Sweden’s Bjorn Wesstrom and Portugal’s Frederico Pereira Morais to their coaching team.

Wesstrom will be the assistant coach while Morais will be the assistant coach for set-pieces. Wesstrom served as director of football at Danish club Odense Boldklub before joining Blasters while Morais was an assistant coach at London’s Leyton Orient earlier.

“I have known Bjorn for a long time and worked with him in various roles, so I am delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside him again. Bjorn is a highly experienced football professional who will positively complement the current staff while bringing enthusiasm and depth to the coaching team,” said Swede Mikael Stahre, the Blasters’ new head coach.

“Frederico is very modern in his approach to training, analysis and set pieces, which is a huge strength.”

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
