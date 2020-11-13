West Indies squad clears final COVID test

Off to Queenstown for warm-up match

The West Indies cricket contingent cleared the third and final round of COVID-19 tests on Friday and will be leaving for Queenstown for the first warm-up match against New Zealand-A beginning on November 20.

The team has been in isolation since arriving here on October 30 for the T20I and Test series. All members had cleared the first two rounds of testing.

The series begins with the opening T20I in Auckland on November 27, followed by the second and third game in Mount Maunganui on November 29 and 30.

It will be followed by two Tests in Hamilton (Dec. 3-7) and Wellington (Dec. 11-15).

Ahead of the series, West Indies is scheduled to play two tour games on November 20-22 and November 26-29 at John Davies Oval.

Interestingly, the West Indies squad was stripped of the right to train while in managed isolation after players were found to have breached rules during their 14-day quarantine.

Seven West Indies players — T20I skipper Kieron Pollard, Test captain Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas — were in the UAE for the IPL, which concluded on November 10.

West Indies Cricket said the players had reached Auckland and would now be in isolation for two weeks.