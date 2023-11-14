West Brook, River Of Gold, Immortal Beauty, Stellantis, Castaneda and Win My Luv shine

November 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

West Brook, River Of Gold, Immortal Beauty, Stellantis, Castaneda and Win My Luv shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 14).

Inner sand:

1400m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Bold Act (rb), Excellent Ray (Salman K) 44.5. They finished level. Del Mar (rb) 46. Easy. Jamari (Kirtish) 46. Moved freely. Chisox (rb) 45.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Star Concept (Suraj) 1-16, 600/44. Shaped well. Priceless Gold (Shinde), Sheer Bliss (Siddaraju) 1-14.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Lombardia) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Arod - Iris) (Akshay K) 1-16, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Eridani (Chetan K) 1-13, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Nevada Gold (S. John) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (Rayan) 1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. River Of Gold (Saqlian) 1-12, 600/42. Impressed. Anadale (Rozario) 1-16.5, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Douglas (S. Shareef), Devil’s Magic (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Immortal Beauty (Suraj), Peyo (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Shaped well.

1400m: West Brook (Akshay K) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently. Knotty Charmer (S. John) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well. Santorino (Rozario) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Super Marella (S. Shareef), Russian Romance (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Chagall (Kirtish) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Castaneda (S. John), Never Give In (Antony), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Adoring Bay) (Shreyas) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39. First named impressed. Priceless Prince (rb), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Ray Of Light) (Salman K) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well and finished level. A 2-y-o (Arabian Gulf - Duma) (Prabhakaran), Global Influence (Siddaraju) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Win My Luv (S. Shareef), Mazal Tov (S. John) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Phebe (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out well. Ooh La La (Saddam H) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. Took a good jump. Bowen (Tousif), Anzac Parade (D. Patel) 1-26, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished distance ahead.