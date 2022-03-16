Sport

Weronika and Dear Lady please

Weronika and Dear Lady pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 16) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Birkin Blower (Nazil) 38.5. Moved freely. Wayin (rb) 37.5. Moved well.

800m: Saddler’s Legacy (Yash Narredu), Mystic Bay (Peter) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Imperial Power (Yash Narredu) 52, 600/38. Shaped well.

1000m: Fortunate Son (Parmar) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Responded well. Dangerous (Daman) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Juiced (Parmar) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/38. Worked well.

1200m: Aah Bella (Hamir), Leto (Raghuveer) 1-24, 600/42. Former better.

1400m: Dedicated Boy (Neeraj) 1-39, 1000/1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Botero (Chouhan) 1-41, 600/42. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Mont Blanc (app), Golden Neil (Aniket) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Phenom (Parmar), Spring Grove (Daman) and Mojito (D.A. Naik) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Phenom was the pick. Weronika (P. Vinod) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Moved attractively. Finch (rb), Perfect Win (S.J. Sunil) 1-10, 600/43. They ended level. Sufiyah (app), Stars For You (Shahrukh) 1-8, 600/43. Former ended four lengths in front. Dear Lady (Neeraj), Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level.

Noted on March 15: Inner sand:

600m: Prinia (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Desert Fire (Aniket), House Of Lords (Agarwal) 52, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Pepper (rb) 53, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Song Song Blue (rb), Marlboro Man (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-12, 600/42. They ended level.


