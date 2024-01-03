January 03, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

Harjinder Kaur set new snatch, clean and jerk and total records on her way to the women’s 71kg title in the National weightlifting championships here on Wednesday. Harjinder aggregated 220kg to post a comprehensive victory.

P.S. Marush’s superior clean and jerk performance helped him win the men’s 89kg crown. He lifted 177kg in clean and jerk to total 319kg and beat Gourav by one kg.

The results:

Men: 89kg: 1. P.S. Marush (SSCB) snatch 142kg, clean and jerk 177kg, total 319kg; 2. Gourav (AIP) 142kg, 176kg, 318kg; 3. Prince Malik (UP) 140kg, 169kg, 309kg.

Women: 71kg: 1. Harjinder Kaur (Pun) 96kg (NR, Old 95kg, Lalchhanhimi), 124kg (NR, Old 123kg, Harjinder), 220kg (NR, Old 217, Lalchhanhimi); 2. Sarabjeet Kaur (Pun) 87kg, 112kg, 199kg; 3. Jasvir Kaur (AIP) 85kg, 111kg, 196kg.

