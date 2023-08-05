August 05, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Iranian lifters took three of the six medals on the final day of competition at the Asian youth and junior weightlifting championships on Saturday with Alireza Esfandiari taking home gold in the +109kg junior category with a total of 384kg. The Indian youth girls’ team finished on top while the junior women’s team finished runner-up behind Uzbekistan, which was also named the best junior men’s team.

The results:

Men: Junior 109kg: 1. Kurbonmurod Nomozov (Uzb, 360kg), 2. Kourosh Zre (Iri, 349kg), 3. Ching-Chieh Ma (Tpe, 345kg); +109kg: 1. Alireza Esfandiari (Iri, 384kg), 2. Jiong Nam (Kor, 369kg), 3. Taha Nemati Moghaddam (Iri, 366kg).

Best lifters: Youth, boys: Delos Santos Prince Keil (Phi, 844.0010 points); Girls: Rustamova Anamjan (Tkm, 904.4261).

Junior, men: Do Tu Tung (Vie, 664.8068); Women: Chen Guan-Ling (Tpe, 603.6453).

