Duong continues his domination, clinches gold

July 29, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Uthra Ganesan

NEW DELHI

K. Duong, Asian and World youth record holder in the 55kg, continued his domination to win gold on the second day of the Asian junior and youth weightlifting championships on Saturday. Vietnam’s Duong totalled 240kg, far from his record lift of 258kg but enough to help him finish on top.

Indian lifters completed a 2-3 with Guru Naidu Sanapathi lifting 229kg for silver, 1 kg more than compatriot M. Tomchou Meetei. In the junior category, Vietnamese Tu Tung Do won gold while Mukund Santosh Aher got India’s second silver of the day at the Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.

Among the women, India’s Asmita Dhone finished last in the junior section and fourth in youth.

The results (Day 2):

Men: Youth 55kg: K. Duong (Vie, 240kg), Sanapathi Guru Naidu (Ind, 229kg), M. Tomchou Meetei (Ind, 228kg); Junior 55kg: Tu Tung Do (Vie, 260kg), Mukund Santosh Aher (Ind, 245kg), Tuan Kiet Duong (Vie, 244kg).

Women: Youth 45kg: Angeline Colonia (Phi, 152kg), Thi Hoai Nguyen (Vie, 151kg), Ogulshat Amanova (Tkm, 145kg); Junior 45kg: Rose Jean Ramos (Phi, 157kg), Thi Bac Giang Tran (Vie, 154kg), Angeline Colonia (Phi, 152kg).

