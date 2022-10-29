Weightlifting National ranking | Sakshi Mhaske wins 49kg gold medal

The Maharashtra weightlifter makes the most of Mirabai Chanu’s absence to claim the top honours

Y.B. Sarangi Modinagar (Uttar Pradesh)
October 29, 2022 22:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sakshi Mhaske lifted a total of 168kg to win the 49kg gold medal in the Khelo India National Ranking women’s weightlifting tournament here on Saturday.

In the absence of Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, Sakshi’s efforts of 73kg in snatch and 95kg in clean and jerk helped her get the top honours.

Sneha Soren (167kg) and Gyaneshwari Yadav (164kg) secured the silver and bronze medals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gyaneshwari pocketed the junior crown as Harshada Garud, who recently took the 45kg Asian bronze medal with an aggregate of 152kg, finished fourth with (snatch 68kg, clean and jerk 86kg) 154kg.

Panchami Sonowal (68kg, 92kg, 160kg) was the youth title winner in 49kg.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sanjita Chanu, the National Games silver medallist in 49kg, claimed the gold in the 55kg weight class by totaling 185kg.

Usha (79kg, 102kg, 181kg) won the junior title, while B. Chandrika (68kg, 91kg, 159kg) emerged as the youth champion in 55kg.

The results (senior categories only): Women: 49kg: 1. Sakshi Mhaske (Mah) snatch 73kg, clean and jerk 95kg, total 168kg; 2. Sneha Soren (Odi) 72kg, 95kg, 167kg; 3. Gyaneshwari Yadav (Cht) 73kg, 91kg, 164kg; 55kg: 1. Sanjita Chanu (RSPB) 82kg, 103kg, 185kg; 2. Shrabani Das (WB) 76kg, 105kg, 181kg; 3. Ananya Patil (Mah) 80kg, 95kg, 175kg.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
athletics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app