Weightlifting National ranking | Sakshi Mhaske wins 49kg gold medal

The Maharashtra weightlifter makes the most of Mirabai Chanu’s absence to claim the top honours

Sakshi Mhaske lifted a total of 168kg to win the 49kg gold medal in the Khelo India National Ranking women’s weightlifting tournament here on Saturday.

In the absence of Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, Sakshi’s efforts of 73kg in snatch and 95kg in clean and jerk helped her get the top honours.

Sneha Soren (167kg) and Gyaneshwari Yadav (164kg) secured the silver and bronze medals.

Gyaneshwari pocketed the junior crown as Harshada Garud, who recently took the 45kg Asian bronze medal with an aggregate of 152kg, finished fourth with (snatch 68kg, clean and jerk 86kg) 154kg.

Panchami Sonowal (68kg, 92kg, 160kg) was the youth title winner in 49kg.

Sanjita Chanu, the National Games silver medallist in 49kg, claimed the gold in the 55kg weight class by totaling 185kg.

Usha (79kg, 102kg, 181kg) won the junior title, while B. Chandrika (68kg, 91kg, 159kg) emerged as the youth champion in 55kg.

The results (senior categories only): Women: 49kg: 1. Sakshi Mhaske (Mah) snatch 73kg, clean and jerk 95kg, total 168kg; 2. Sneha Soren (Odi) 72kg, 95kg, 167kg; 3. Gyaneshwari Yadav (Cht) 73kg, 91kg, 164kg; 55kg: 1. Sanjita Chanu (RSPB) 82kg, 103kg, 185kg; 2. Shrabani Das (WB) 76kg, 105kg, 181kg; 3. Ananya Patil (Mah) 80kg, 95kg, 175kg.