‘We respect Quinton’s decision’

Bavuma says there has been no time to discuss the issue

South African skipper Temba Bavuma was measured in his response when asked about Quinton de Kock's withdrawal from the match against the West Indies. “Quinton is an adult. We respect his decision. We respect his convictions,” said Bavuma.

“I don't know how far it’s going to develop. I mean, the decision that he (de Kock) has taken is only today, so I can only speak about what has happened today.”

Bavuma said the CSA directive, which required all players to take the knee, came on Tuesday morning. CSA said it “will await a report from the team management before deciding on the next step.”

Asked if de Kock had explained the reason behind not taking the knee to him or anyone in the management, Bavuma said, “I think you've got to appreciate the fact that the instruction came this morning from the board, and there wasn't a great deal of time for us to thoroughly discuss the matter.”

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said he was unaware of any South African player refusing to take a knee.

“For me, personally, I don’t know of any player who didn't want to take it. I’m not aware of that. So this is news to me,” said Pollard.