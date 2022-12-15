We are happy with how the scoreboard looks: Pujara

December 15, 2022 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHATTOGRAM:

N. Sudarshan

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his half-century. | Photo Credit: AP

Ever the team-man, Cheteshwar Pujara stated that missing out on a well-deserved century mattered little in the overall context of the match.

“The way I was batting, I am really happy,” Pujara said after the day’s end. “It’s not an easy pitch. Sometimes we focus a lot on the three-figure marks, but here we needed those runs and the partnership was important. It was a good ball that got me.

“Every ball was not turning and that is a more dangerous situation. It was a nice challenge to have. You can’t relax on this pitch and, at the same time, the loose ball had to be punished because you can’t bat time.”

Pujara felt that 350 would be a good total. “We are happy with how the scoreboard looks,” he said. “We have three spinners. There was variable bounce on the pitch and I hope we make the most of it.”

Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam felt the contest was still even. “I don’t think we are in a bad position,” the 30-year-old said. “This is only the first day. If we had not made those mistakes it would have been better.”

On trapping Virat Kohli leg-before, Taijul said, “I have picked Virat earlier in my career so this doesn’t need to be the highlight.”

