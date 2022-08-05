We are an evolving team, says Indian women's coach Powar

India defeated Barbados by 100 runs to qualify for the semifinals of the Birmingham Games

"We are an evolving team," said Indian women's cricket side's head coach Ramesh Powar, hinting that different combinations could be seen in the coming matches at the Commonwealth Games.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who was promoted to number three, played a vital 56-run knock.

"We are an evolving team and processes and plans will change. We are trying to get the best out of them," Powar said on the eve of India's semifinal against England.

"We felt Jemi is ready for this as she has been playing in England for a while. We thought we will take a chance on her," he added.

India also brought in Taniya Bhatia in place of Yastika Bhatia, who featured in the playing XI in the matches against Sri Lanka recently.

"When you come into a marquee event, you are ready with the players and all 15 are available. It's not a bilateral where you are trying out a player and see what she can do it. It is a marquee event and we want to use whatever we have in our arsenal.

"We felt Taniya could be a game changer as far as wicket-keeping is concerned as we are playing with quality bowlers and she has been very good and I think keeping aspect becomes different when we pick her," said Powar.

India is just a win away from assuring a medal and Powar said the women are inspired by long jumper Murali Sreeshankar's silver-winning display.

"It gave us goose-bumps. We were watching our long jumper win silver, that boy was trying so hard. Our job is to go out there and try as hard as he did, he was an inspiration to us," he added.