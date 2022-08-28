Watchmystars shines

Srihari P 7600 BENGALURU:
August 28, 2022 20:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Watchmystars, Polished Girl and Ravishing Form shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Aug. 28).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

1000m: Golden Vision (M. Naveen) 1-15, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Divine Ray (Arul) 1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Watchmystars (Rozario) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Pleased. Worldly Wise (Arul) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Moved well. Unyielding (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Polished Girl (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Victoria Punch (Rozario) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app