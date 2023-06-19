HamberMenu
Watch | What is the sport of Padel?

June 19, 2023

Richard Kujur

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you mixed tennis and squash? 

Well, you don’t have to imagine anymore, because there is a sport that does exactly that. Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

The sport is played in doubles on an enclosed court that is one-third the size of a tennis court. Players can use the walls made of glass or mesh to bounce off the ball, which is like a tennis ball, but with less pressure. The rackets are solid and without strings.

While the scoring system in Padel is the same as tennis, the rules are a little different. For example, the players must serve underhand, and the ball can only bounce once before touching the wall. After the serve, both teams can hit the ball either before or after it bounces on the ground, but they can only hit it once.

The ball must bounce only once, clear the net, and stay within the court for the rally to continue.

