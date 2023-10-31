HamberMenu
Watch | How are Olympic cities selected?

A video on how host cities are selected for the Olympic Games

October 31, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly declared India’s intention to host the Olympic Games, preferably in 2036, during the opening ceremony of the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai on October 14.

Only three Asian countries have ever hosted the Olympics — China, South Korea and Japan, with Japan hosting the games twice in 1964 and 2020.

With India throwing its hat into the ring, there are at least five confirmed countries interested in hosting the 2036 Games and nine others reportedly in various stages of preparations and discussions internally and with the IOC.

If India does manage to outbid the competition, it will be the first big-ticket multi-discipline sporting event in the country since the controversy-marred Commonwealth Games in 2010.

How is a host country selected?

Read more: How Olympic cities are selected

Reporting: Uthra Ganesan

Production & Voiceover: K. Rajashree Das

